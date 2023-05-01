Home4k Blu-rayWorld War Z finally releasing on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

World War Z finally releasing on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos.

By Jeff Chabot
0
World War Z (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 3-disc edition Buy on Amazon

Post-apocalyptic zombie thriller World War Z will finally be available in 4k, ten years after premiering in theaters in 2013. The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos.

The street date for World War Z on 4k UHD is July 11 according to Shout! Factory, although Amazon has the physical media listed for July 18, 2023.

Two cuts of the movie are packaged in this 3-disc edition, which includes one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays.

Pre-orders are pending.

Description: When former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family get stuck in urban gridlock, he senses that it’s no ordinary traffic jam. His suspicions are confirmed when, suddenly, the city erupts into chaos. A lethal virus, spread through a single bite, is turning healthy people into something vicious, unthinking, and feral. As the pandemic threatens to consume humanity, Gerry leads a worldwide search to find the source of the infection and, with luck, a way to halt its spread.

Previous articleMartin Scorsese’s Hugo (2011) releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray & New 2D/3D Limited Editions
Next articleDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Released Early in Digital for Purchase or Rent
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved