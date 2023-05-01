World War Z finally releasing on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos.

World War Z (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 3-disc edition Buy on Amazon

Post-apocalyptic zombie thriller World War Z will finally be available in 4k, ten years after premiering in theaters in 2013. The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos.

The street date for World War Z on 4k UHD is July 11 according to Shout! Factory, although Amazon has the physical media listed for July 18, 2023.

Two cuts of the movie are packaged in this 3-disc edition, which includes one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays.

Description: When former U.N. investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family get stuck in urban gridlock, he senses that it’s no ordinary traffic jam. His suspicions are confirmed when, suddenly, the city erupts into chaos. A lethal virus, spread through a single bite, is turning healthy people into something vicious, unthinking, and feral. As the pandemic threatens to consume humanity, Gerry leads a worldwide search to find the source of the infection and, with luck, a way to halt its spread.