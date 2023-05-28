The War of the Worlds (1953) Celebrates 70 Years With a 4k Blu-ray/Digital Edition

The War of the Worlds (1953) 4k Blu-ray/Digital 70th Anniversary Buy on Amazon

Paramount Home Media Distribution will release a remastered presentation of The War of the Worlds (1953) on July 25, 2023. The single-disc edition includes a 4k Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, The War of the Worlds is presented in widescreen 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, as well as French Mono Dolby Digital. Subtitles are offered in English, English Captions, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus material includes commentary, The Sky is Falling: The Making of The War of the Worlds, H.G. Wells: The Father of Science Fiction, The War of the Worlds Radio Broadcast, and original theatrical trailer.

The War of the Worlds (1953) on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $25.99 US.