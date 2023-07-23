The Best Netflix Movies In 4k UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos

What are the best movies on Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio? We’ve been reviewing the high-definition formats on Netflix to find the best movies and shows to watch in your home theater. While there are many great movies that stream in 4k UHD on Netflix, they aren’t ranked in this list, only titles that also feature Dolby Vision and Atmos. We’ve also narrowed this list down to Netflix-produced movies as other, studio-produced titles may leave Netflix for another streaming service. For more recommended movies, see our extended page of best 4k Ultra HD movies on Netflix (including titles that may not have Dolby Vision or Atmos). Want to know if a movie is available in 4k on Netflix? You can refer to our list of 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, and Atmos titles for confirmation.

The Best 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, & Atmos Movies On Netflix

Extraction 2 (2023)

Extraction 2 (2023) starring Chris Hemsworth

Netflix doesn’t disappoint with the sequel to Extraction in another action-packed action film starring Chris Hemsworth. This time, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) has to protect a family from a crime syndicate he was hired to infiltrate. The movie has some powerful low-frequency effects and engaging surround sound to create a great home theater experience. Video is offered in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR and audio in Dolby Atmos. Rated R

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

4x Oscar-winning film All Quiet on the Western Front is one of the best movie experiences on Netflix, as well as on 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD. The movie, based on the 1929 novel written by Erich Maria Remarque and the third movie adaptation, streams in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, both providing an immersive home theater experience that’s second to none. The color palette, sharpness, and gorgeous cinematography Rated 16+ Read a Review

Red Notice (2022)

Red Notice (2021) starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot

Want a great Friday or Saturday night movie that everyone can enjoy? Netflix’s Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot provides a great home theater experience with high-quality production (no doubt considering its $200M budget) that streams beautifully in 4k and Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos on supporting systems, providing immersive surround sound effects especially during the fight scenes that deliver a full range of audio frequencies. Streaming on Netflix. Rated PG-13

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

A sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig once again as master detective Benoit Blanc in a murder mystery written and directed by Rian Johnson. The movie, which also played in theaters for a limited time, is presented in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. The video sharpness is excellent and colors render beautifully on the island of Spetses, Greece where most of the film takes place. The Dolby Atmos audio, albeit not overly done with surround sound effects, is impactful when subs and overheads are activated. Rated PG-13

The Gray Man (2022)

Based on the novel by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling is a Netflix Original Film that will keep you on the edge of your seat, especially in a home theater with Dolby Atmos audio. The immersive effects and subwoofer action in the action scenes enhance the sharp, 4k imagery that provides even deeper color with Dolby Vision HDR. Rated 13+

Extraction (2020)

Extraction” (2020)” starring Chris Hemsworth

If you’re into action films, Extraction is a non-stop adventure starring Chris Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake who is hired to rescue a drug lord’s son. The 117-minute movie is based on the graphic novel Ciudad written by Andre Parks, and was directed by Sam Hargrave. There are some great action sequences, thrilling cinematography, and plenty of gunfights that will keep you guessing in Dolby Atmos surround sound. Video is offered in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR. Rated R