A Good Person starring Florence Pugh is available on Blu-ray, Digital 4k & DVD

By HD Report
A Good Person (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

A Good Person (2023) starring Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, and Molly Shannon is now available on Blu-ray Disc, Digital 4k UHD, and DVD.

The film was released to digital on May 16 followed by disc formats on May 30, 2023. The single-disc Blu-ray edition from Studio Distribution Services includes a Digital Copy of the film via Movies Anywhere partners (exp. 6/30/2024).

On Blu-ray Disc, A Good Person is presented in HD (1080p) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

In digital, the movie can be watched in 4k UHD (2160p) resolution with Dolby 5.1

A Good Person on Blu-ray is priced $24.31 (List: $34.98) and in Digital 4k UHD $19.99 on Amazon.  

