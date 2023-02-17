Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise (1991) Has Been Restored In 4k

Thelma & Louise (1991) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Ridley Scott’s 6x Oscar-nominated Thelma & Louise (1991) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new 1080p Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection on May 30, 2023.

The new digital restoration was supervised by Scott with audio formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound.

Bonus features include new interviews with Scott and screenwriter Callie Khouri, as well as legacy extras such as a documentary, storyboards, Ridley Scott’s first short film Boy and Bicycle (1965), two audio commentaries, the original theatrical featurette, and more.

Thelma & Louise (1991) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $39.96 (List: $49.95) and the 1080p Blu-ray $31.96 (List: $39.95). Buy on Amazon



DIRECTOR-APPROVED TWO-BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director Ridley Scott, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Two audio commentaries, featuring Scott, screenwriter Callie Khouri, and actors Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon

New interviews with Scott and Khouri

Documentary featuring Davis, Khouri, Sarandon, Scott, actors Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, and Stephen Tobolowsky, and other members of the cast and crew

Boy and Bicycle (1965), Scott’s first short film

Original theatrical featurette

Storyboards and deleted and extended scenes, including an extended ending with director’s commentary

Music video for Glenn Frey’s “Part of Me, Part of You,” from the film’s soundtrack

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by critics Jessica Kiang and Rachel Syme and journalist Rebecca Traister

Synopsis: Two women, a turquoise Thunderbird, the ride of a lifetime. With this pop-culture landmark, screenwriter Callie Khouri and action auteur Ridley Scott rewrote the rules of the road movie, telling the story of two best friends who find themselves transformed into accidental fugitives during a weekend getaway gone wrong—leading them on a high-speed Southwest odyssey as they elude police and discover freedom on their own terms. Propelled by irresistible performances from Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis (plus Brad Pitt in a sexy, star-making turn)—and nominated for six Academy Awards, winning one for Khouri—the exhilaratingly cathartic Thelma & Louise stands as cinema’s ultimate ode to ride-or-die female friendship.