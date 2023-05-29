Cliffhanger (1993) releasing in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook with Dolby Vision + New Deleted Scenes

Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ Cliffhanger (1993) starring Sylvester Stallone is celebrating 30 years with a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition that now features Dolby Vision (previously, the video only offered HDR10). The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives May 30, 2023, and includes a 4k disc, 2k disc, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The new 4k edition includes new 17 never-before-seen scenes (plus previously available scenes), as well as legacy bonus content.

On 4k Blu-ray, Cliffhanger is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, High Dynamic Range is offered via HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel formats. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Cliffhanger 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook has an MSRP of $45.99. Now $29.99 on Amazon

NEW 17 Never-Before-Seen and Previously Available Deleted Scenes

Description: Sarah was an inexperienced climber. She trusted Gabe to rescue her. But something went wrong high above the valley floor… For Rocky Mountain Rescue, the mission is almost routine: locate five climbers. With the woman he loves (Turner) and his best friend, Gabe Walker braves the icy peaks only to discover that the distress call is really a trap set by merciless international terrorist Eric Qualen. Now millions of dollars and their own lives hang in the balance.