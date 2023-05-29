Home4k Blu-rayCliffhanger (1993) releasing in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook with Dolby...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Cliffhanger (1993) releasing in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook with Dolby Vision + New Deleted Scenes

By HD Report
0
Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook
Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Updated: Original publish date, 3/15/2023

Sony Pictures’ Cliffhanger (1993) starring Sylvester Stallone is celebrating 30 years with a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition that now features Dolby Vision (previously, the video only offered HDR10). The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives May 30, 2023, and includes a 4k disc, 2k disc, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The new 4k edition includes new 17 never-before-seen scenes (plus previously available scenes), as well as legacy bonus content.

On 4k Blu-ray, Cliffhanger is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, High Dynamic Range is offered via HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel formats. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Cliffhanger 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook has an MSRP of $45.99. Now $29.99 on Amazon

  • NEW 17 Never-Before-Seen and Previously Available Deleted Scenes
  • Commentary with Director Renny Harlin and Sylvester Stallone
  • Technical Crew Commentary
  • A Personal Introduction from Renny Harlin
  • Deleted Scenes with Director Intro
  • Stallone on the Edge: The Making of Cliffhanger
  • Special Effects Featurette
  • Storyboard Comparisons
  • Theatrical Trailer

Description: Sarah was an inexperienced climber. She trusted Gabe to rescue her. But something went wrong high above the valley floor… For Rocky Mountain Rescue, the mission is almost routine: locate five climbers. With the woman he loves (Turner) and his best friend, Gabe Walker braves the icy peaks only to discover that the distress call is really a trap set by merciless international terrorist Eric Qualen. Now millions of dollars and their own lives hang in the balance.

Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook specs
Cliffhanger (1993) 30th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous articleJapanese animated feature ‘Violet Evergarden: The Movie’ is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & in Limited Edition Collector’s Box
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Now on Paramount+

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved