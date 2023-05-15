Sony Officially Announces 65 Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD Release Date & Specs

65 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced the release of 65 on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film first arrives in digital formats on May 2, followed by disc editions on May 30, 2023.

Bonus Features (4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD)

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Creating the world of 65

Primordial Planet

Final Showdown: Concepts to screen

And more!

65 on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.96 (List: $45.99) and Blu-ray $22.96 (List: $38.99) on Amazon.

65 Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Disc Specs

Run Time: Approx. 93 Mins.

Rating: PG-13: Intense sci-fi action and peril, and brief bloody images

4K UHD: 2160p Ultra High Definition / 2.39:1 • English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), French (Doublé au Québec) 5.1 DTS-HD MA, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color

Blu-ray: 1080p High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec) 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English – Audio Description Track, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French Spanish • Color • Mastered in High Definition • Some of the information in the above listing may not apply

to Special Features.

DVD: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English – Audio Description Track Stereo • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features.

Description: After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place comes 65, a sci-fi thriller produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.