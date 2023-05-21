Creed III, John Wick: Chap. 4, Shazam! Fury of the Gods & more 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases This Week

What a great week for home media! New movies arriving this week in home media include Warner Bros. Shazam! Fury of the Gods on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray with two discs and digital copy. The movie is packaged in the “Warner Bros 100” slipcover that celebrates the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan also hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray from SDS/Warner Bros, and each combo edition includes a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Other new 4k Blu-rays this week include Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001) and reissues of Crank (2006) and The Running Man (1987).

New 1080p Blu-ray releases this week include Petite Maman from The Criterion Collection, the Creed 3-Film Collection, the Shazaam! 2-Movie Collection, classic My Man Godfrey (1936) from Kino Lorber, Shutter’s V/H/S/99, and a reissue of The Addams Family (2019).

From Crunchyroll, Japanese anime series Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs – Season 1 both arrive on Blu-ray Disc.

Finally, John Wick: Chapter 4 releases on May 22/23 in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos for $19/99. A Bonus X-Ray version is available from Amazon. See more releases below with links to Amazon to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 23, 2023

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.