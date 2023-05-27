Transformers 6-Movie 4k SteelBook Collection Unboxing & Review

Paramount has come through with a quality box set of the Transformers movies that’s worthy of the franchise and its history. The limited edition releases on May 30, 2023, and includes individual SteelBooks of each movie all encased in a sturdy cardboard box.

This is the first time we’ve seen all six movies in a 4k collection, although a 5-movie 4k Blu-ray collection was released in 2018 and a Blu-ray 6-Movie Pack was released in 2019.

Inside each SteelBook case is a 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray of Transformers (2007), Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Dark of the Moon (2011), Age of Extinction (2014), and The Last Knight (2017), as well as Bumblebee (2018). The box set anticipates the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 9, 2023. These are high-quality presentations, as you might expect from Michael Bay, that deliver reference quality video and audio for your home theater. The 4k UHD resolution presents a depth of sharpness not possible in other formats. The Dolby Vision & HDR10 add more contrast to the scenery with details revealed in shadow and bright areas. The Dolby Atmos audio scores very high in our ratings, earning a 5/5 for reference quality moments, booming low frequencies, and surround sound that really delivers an immersive theater experience.

The box set includes a collectible Autobot decal (a substantial material — not just a sticker) along with digital copies of each film. The digital copies come via six individual codes that must be redeemed individually at paramountmovies.com and delivered through either Apple iTunes or VUDU.

Packed in the HD Blu-ray discs are loads of legacy extras such as alternate, deleted, and extended scenes, featurettes, commentaries, and more. You can see all the bonus materials included in this details page.

One nice little detail about this box set is the embedded magnet to keep the lid closed tight on the case. An all-encompassing SteelBook case would have really been the icing on the cake for this set, but obviously would have driven up the price a bit. Nevertheless, this box set is a must-have for SteelBook collectors and fans of the Transformer franchise alike.

The Transformers movies are based on the franchise created by Hasbro and Japanese toy company Takara Tomy in the mid-80s. In terms of popularity and critics’ scores (using Rotten Tomatoes as a reference), the Transformers franchise seems to taper off after the first film. However, Bumblebee is ranked the highest of all the titles with a 91% “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating.

The Limited Edition Transformers 6-Movie 4k SteelBook Collection is list-priced $153.99, on sale for $134 from Amazon.

