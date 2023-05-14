New Movie & TV Series On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday, May 16

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! On both disc formats, you can pick up Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from Marvel Studios. The film is available in Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray editions that include a second disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre starring Jason Statham drops on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. Several films have been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray and arrive this week including The Italian Job (2003), The Longest Yard (1974), and a reissue of Shooter (2007) in standard packaging.
Star Trek Strange New Worlds – Season One 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is dated for release on May 16th, but may be pushed until the standard edition hits stores on June 13 (details here).
See more Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week below with links to Amazon. Your purchases from those links help support this website!
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 16, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Marvel Studios
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Marvel Studios 4k SteelBook
- Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Shooter (2007) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One – Limited Edition SteelBook
- The Italian Job (2003) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Longest Yard (1974) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
Blu-ray Disc
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Marvel Studios
- Conquest of Space / I Married a Monster from Outer Space – Double Feature
- Hustle (1975) Kino Lorber
- In The Line Of Duty: I – IV 4-Film Collection 88 Films
- Moving On (2022) Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate
- L.A. Wars (1994) – Special Edition MVD Rewind
- Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Targets (1968) The Criterion Collection
- The Dawn of the Witch: The Complete Season Crunchyroll
- The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody: The Complete Season
- The Italian Job (2003) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Lake (2022) Epic Pictures
- The Longest Yard (1974) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- The Magic Flute (2022) Blu-ray DVD Shout! Factory
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.