New Movie & TV Series On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday, May 16

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! On both disc formats, you can pick up Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from Marvel Studios. The film is available in Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray editions that include a second disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre starring Jason Statham drops on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. Several films have been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray and arrive this week including The Italian Job (2003), The Longest Yard (1974), and a reissue of Shooter (2007) in standard packaging.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds – Season One 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is dated for release on May 16th, but may be pushed until the standard edition hits stores on June 13 (details here).

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 16, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

