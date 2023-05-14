Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie & TV Series On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday, May...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Movie & TV Series On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday, May 16

By HD Report
0
New Blu-ray 4k Blu-ray releases May 16, 2023

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week! On both disc formats, you can pick up Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from Marvel Studios. The film is available in Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray editions that include a second disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre starring Jason Statham drops on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. Several films have been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray and arrive this week including The Italian Job (2003), The Longest Yard (1974), and a reissue of Shooter (2007) in standard packaging.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds – Season One 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is dated for release on May 16th, but may be pushed until the standard edition hits stores on June 13 (details here).

See more Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week below with links to Amazon. Your purchases from those links help support this website!

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 16, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleStar Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray: New Release Date & Packaging Revealed
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved