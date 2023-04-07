Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Bonus Features Revealed

We’ve got the release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on April 18th followed by disc editions on May 16, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available in a 2-disc edition from Disney/Buena Vista with 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in Digital 4k UHD). On Blu-ray, the film is releasing in a single-disc edition with Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels.

On 2k Blu-ray and Digital HD, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is presented in 1080p (HD) with English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channel audio.

Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish (for the feature film only).

Bonus Features

All In the Family: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and Michelle Pfeiffer discuss their characters and the film’s core theme of family.

Formidable Foes: Delve into the film’s villains, particularly Kang and his larger impact on the MCU going forward.

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

Audio Commentary: Director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness talk about bringing the film to life

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is priced $39.99 (4k Blu-ray), $34.99 (Blu-ray), and $29.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Digital pre-orders coming soon.)

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cinematic Universe Edition Buy on Amazon

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cinematic Universe Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also release in exclusive retailer editions from Best Buy and Walmart (pre-orders and package art coming soon).