Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray: New Release Date & Packaging Revealed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season One 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One will be the first Star Trek franchise TV series released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 3-disc edition from Paramount Home Media arrives on June 13 and coincides with the premiere episode of Season Two on June 15, 2023. (See streaming shows on Paramount+.)

The 4k Blu-ray edition of ‘Strange New Worlds’ in SteelBook packaging was revealed back in February, but unavailability of the Limited Edition has us questioning its originally-announced release date of May 16th. Considering its status, the edition may be pushed to June 15.

Both 4k Blu-ray editions follow the Blu-ray and DVD releases of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One on March 21, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, episodes of ‘Strange New Worlds’ are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as French in Dolby Digital 5.1. (What is 5.1 audio?) Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Special features (presented in HD) include featurettes, gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary. Total runtime is approximately 524 minutes.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One 4k Blu-ray is priced $43.99 (List: $50.99) on Amazon, while the Limited Edition SteelBook has a list price of $58.99.