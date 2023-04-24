New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, Tuesday, April 25

On Ultra HD Blu-ray this Tuesday, April 25th 3x Oscar-nominated drama Triangle of Sadness arrives in 4K for the first time in a 2-disc edition with 1080p Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One arrives on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Warner Bros./SDS. And, 88-films has upgraded 90s action film Police Story 3: Supercop starring Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh to 4k, and the 2-disc edition also includes an HD Blu-ray.
New this week on Blu-ray you can pick up His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season in a 2-disc edition from HBO, Jesus Revolution in a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition from Lionsgate, and Small Axe: Five Films By Steve McQueen from The Criterion Collection. Shout! Select has compiled eight Jackie Chan films from (1983-1993) in the second volume. And, classic 80s/90s TV sitcom Cheers will release for the first time on Blu-ray in a 33-disc collection from Paramount Home Media Distribution on April 25, 2023.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, April 25, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Acción Mutante (1992)
- Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One
- Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) 2-disc edition 88 Films
- The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Best Buy SteelBook
- The Shiver of the Vampires (1971) – Limited Edition (Numbered)
- Triangle of Sadness (2022) – The Criterion Collection
- Two Orphan Vampires (1997) – 4k restoration
Blu-ray
- Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One
- His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season
- The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 2 (1983-1993) 8-disc collection
- Jesus Revolution (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Lovers Lane (1999) – 2k restoration Arrow Video
- Small Axe: Five Films By Steve McQueen – The Criterion Collection
- Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) 2-disc edition 88 Films
- The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Best Buy SteelBook
- The Shiver of the Vampires (1971) Limited Edition (Numbered)
- Triangle of Sadness (2022) – The Criterion Collection
- Two Orphan Vampires (1997) – 4k restoration
