New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, Tuesday, April 25

On Ultra HD Blu-ray this Tuesday, April 25th 3x Oscar-nominated drama Triangle of Sadness arrives in 4K for the first time in a 2-disc edition with 1080p Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One arrives on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Warner Bros./SDS. And, 88-films has upgraded 90s action film Police Story 3: Supercop starring Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh to 4k, and the 2-disc edition also includes an HD Blu-ray. 

New this week on Blu-ray you can pick up His Dark Materials: The Complete Third Season in a 2-disc edition from HBO, Jesus Revolution in a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition from Lionsgate, and Small Axe: Five Films By Steve McQueen from The Criterion Collection. Shout! Select has compiled eight Jackie Chan films from (1983-1993) in the second volume.  And, classic 80s/90s TV sitcom Cheers will release for the first time on Blu-ray in a 33-disc collection from Paramount Home Media Distribution on April 25, 2023.

