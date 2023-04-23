The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 2 (1983-1993) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Shout! Factory’s The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 2 (1983-1993) arrives in stores on April 25, 2023 from Shout! Factory’s Shout Select series.

The 8-disc collection includes Winners And Sinners (1983), Wheels On Meals (1984), The Protector (1985), Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars (1985), Armour Of God (1986), Armour Of God II: Operation Condor (1991), Crime Story (1993), and City Hunter (1993).

The Jackie Chan Collection: Volume 2 (1983-1993) is priced $78.99 (List: $99.99) on Amazon.

Winners And Sinners (1983)

Knockout crime story with Jackie Chan as an ex-con who forms a cleaning business with four other former crooks looking to go straight. While working in a building, they run into a group of counterfeiters, and when fake printing plates are planted in their van, the authorities and gangsters begin their chase. With Sammo Hung, Yuen Biao. 107 min. In Cantonese with English subtitles/Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: PG-13

Wheels On Meals (1984)

A Spain-set Jackie Chan spectacular with Jackie and Yuen Biao as food-truck cooks working the streets of Barcelona. Their involvement with a pickpocketing prostitute who turns out to be a missing heiress sends them and a private eye (Sammo Hung, who also directed) into some truly outrageous martial arts brawls. With Lola Forner, Henry “The Jet” Urquidez, Herb Edelman. 107 min. In Cantonese with English subtitles/Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: NR

The Protector (1985)

Jackie Chan stars as karate-kicking New York City cop Billy Wong, who, along with his new partner (Danny Aiello), is on the trail of a murderous drug kingpin. The case takes the pair from the Big Apple to Hong Kong in this high-octane actioner directed by James Glickenhaus (“The Exterminator”); Roy Chiao co-stars. 94 min. Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: R

Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Stars (1985)

In this sequel to “My Lucky Stars,” Hong Kong cops Muscles (Jackie Chan) and Ricky (Yuen Biao), along with Muscles’ childhood pal Kidstuff (Sammo Hung) and his gang of thieves, “the Lucky Stars,” have their vacation in Thailand interrupted when they must head home to protect a local drug lord from Thai assassins. With Rosamund Kwan, Richard Norton. 107 min. In Cantonese with English subtitles/Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: NR

Armour Of God (1986)

Retitled as a “prequel” for American release, this is the original “Raiders”-style action saga starring Jackie Chan as adventurer Asian Hawk, who battles a mystic cult looking to swap his kidnapped ex-girlfriend for a priceless artifact he possesses. Among the film’s amazing stunt scenes are Jackie’s battle with a squad of stiletto-heeled Amazon warriors and a leap from a tree that nearly cost Chan his life! With Alan Tam, Rosamund Kwan. 88 min. In Cantonese with English subtitles/Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: R

Armour Of God II: Operation Condor (1991)

Jackie Chan returns as Asian Hawk in this stunt-laden thriller, as the globe-hopping treasure-hunter is called on to locate a fortune in stolen Nazi gold hidden somewhere in the Sahara. Joined by three feisty female accomplices, Hawk mixes it up with Arab assassins and has a mind-blowing fight in a gigantic wind tunnel. Carol Cheng, Eva Cobo Garcia, Shoko Ikeda also star. 90 min. In Cantonese with English subtitles/Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: PG-13

Crime Story (1993)

There’s less emphasis on slapstick stunts and more on drama in this Jackie Chan thriller, based in part on a true story. Assigned to guard a wealthy Hong Kong builder from kidnapping threats, a police inspector (Chan) must rescue the man from a mysterious group of abductors who may have connections within the police. With Kent Cheng, Fat Chung. 107 min. In Cantonese with English subtitles/Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: R/p

City Hunter (1993)

Hired by a newspaper publisher to find his missing daughter, private eye Ryo Saeba (Jackie Chan) locates her on board a cruise ship that's about to be seized by crooks out to hold the wealthy passengers for ransom. Based on a popular Japanese comic book, this light-hearted actioner features a wild video game sequence with Jackie as the characters from "Streetfighter II." With Joey Wong, Richard Norton, Gary Daniels, Chingmy Yau. 100 min. In Cantonese with English subtitles/Dubbed in English. C/Rtg: PG-13 Widescreen; Soundtracks: Cantonese, English; Subtitles: English.