New Blu-ray Releases This Week: She Said, Groundhog Day 4k, Fear the Walking Dead S7 & more!

It’s already the second week of January and there are plenty of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to choose from. Among the new titles is Universal’s She Said in a 2-disc combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy. Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7 releases in a 4-disc collection from AMC/Lionsgate with all 16 episodes. Magnificent Warriors (1987) starring Michelle Yeoh was newly restored in 2k for release on Blu-ray Disc from 88 Films. And, Good Girls starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman has been packaged in The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray collection.
On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Groundhog Day (1993) starring Bill Murray has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Universal’s Ouija (2014) arrives in a 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies from Shout! Factory. And, Dragons Forever (1988) starring Jackie Chan and Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) starring Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh both arrive in 2-disc Special Editions from 88 Films. See more releases below with links to Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 10, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Dragons Forever (1988) – 2-disc Special Edition
- Groundhog Day (1993) – 30th Anniv. 4k SteelBook
- Ouiji (2014) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
Blu-ray Disc
- Dragons Forever (1988) – 2-disc Special Edition
- Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season – Lionsgate
- Friday the 13th – The Final Chapter (1984) – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Good Girls: The Complete Series – Universal 10-disc Collection
- Gorgeous (1999) – 88 Films
- Imitation of Life (1934) – The Criterion Collection NEW
- Magnificent Warriors (1987) – Special Edition
- Ouiji (2014) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Our Dancing Daughters (1928) – Warner Archive
- Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Rancho Notorious (1952) – Warner Archive
- The Dunwich Horror (1970) – Special Edition
- The Executioner Collection (1974) – Arrow Video
