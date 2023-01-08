New Blu-ray Releases This Week: She Said, Groundhog Day 4k, Fear the Walking Dead S7 & more!

It’s already the second week of January and there are plenty of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to choose from. Among the new titles is Universal’s She Said in a 2-disc combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy. Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7 releases in a 4-disc collection from AMC/Lionsgate with all 16 episodes. Magnificent Warriors (1987) starring Michelle Yeoh was newly restored in 2k for release on Blu-ray Disc from 88 Films. And, Good Girls starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman has been packaged in The Complete Series 20-disc Blu-ray collection.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Groundhog Day (1993) starring Bill Murray has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Universal’s Ouija (2014) arrives in a 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies from Shout! Factory. And, Dragons Forever (1988) starring Jackie Chan and Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) starring Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh both arrive in 2-disc Special Editions from 88 Films. See more releases below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 10, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

