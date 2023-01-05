Universal Pictures’ She Said releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

She Said – Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ She Said starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan is releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 10, 2023. The movie was previously released in digital formats on Dec. 6, 2022.

The 2-disc Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from SDS includes a DVD and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray Disc, She Said is presented in 1.85:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

A special feature is included title “Breaking the Story” with real life journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.

She Said is priced $24.98 (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital) and $19.98 (DVD).