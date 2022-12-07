Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season Buy on Amazon

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Jan. 10, 2023. The 4-disc edition from AMC/Liongate includes all 16 episodes of the season that aried from Oct. 2021 to May, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, Fear the Walking Dead is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features:

Episode 701 Audio Commentary with Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg

Episode 703 Audio Commentary with Actor Jenna Elfman and Writers Nick Bernardone and Jacob Pinion

Episode 716 Audio Commentary with Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for each episode

The 4-disc Blu-ray edition of Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season is priced $38.88 (List: $44.99) on Amazon.

Fear of the Walking Dead was created by Dave Erickson for AMC based on the graphic novels by Robert Kirkman. The series stars Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Rubén Blades, and Cliff Curtis.