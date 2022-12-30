Home4k Blu-rayThe Fabelmans Releasing In 4k Blu-ray & HD Blu-ray Combo Editions
The Fabelmans Releasing In 4k Blu-ray & HD Blu-ray Combo Editions

By HD Report
The Fabelmans 4k Blu-ray FPO
The Fabelmans 4k Blu-ray (artwork coming soon)

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans will release on HD Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The movie, already released early to digital formats, will be available in Blu-ray combo editions with a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Disc specs, packaging art, and bonus material info coming soon.

The Fabelmans is currently priced $22.95 (List: $24.98) on Blu-ray and $32.59 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon

The Fabelmans stars Gabriel LaBelle as the young Spielberg who finds his way into filmmaking. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano star as Spielberg’s parents, along with Seth Rogen as his “uncle.” The movie premiered in theaters in the US on November 11, 2022, earning $11.4M on a $40M budget.

