Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow Dated For Release On 4k Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The movie with two names (first marketed as Edge of Tomorrow and then Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow) has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and will release on July 5, 2022.

The film was previously released on Blu-ray Disc and Digital back in 2014, and has already been available in 4k from digital retailers such as Apple iTunes and Vudu. But this 2-disc combo edition from Paramount includes a 4k (2160p) disc, HD (1080p) disc, and code to redeem a copy in Digital 4k.

The 4k Blu-ray presentation of Edge of Tomorrow is an upscale from the 2k master of the film, but make no bones about it this is a high-quality production with an estimated $180M budget that was already impressive in 1080p.

Legacy bonus features on the Blu-ray Disc include Storming the Beach, Weapons of the Future, On the Edge with Doug Liman, Deleted Scenes, and more

Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $33.99 on Amazon.