This week on 4k Blu-ray, Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs (1992) arrives in stores on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time in a 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate. Halo: Season One hits stores in a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition and standard plastic case edition. Three Thousand Years of Longing releases to disc on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. And, Elvis Presley makes his debut on 4k Blu-ray with Blue Hawaii (1961) from the Paramount Presents series discs.

On Blu-ray Disc, A24’s Pearl releases in a combo edition from Lionsgate. Classic TV series The Little Rascals has been packaged in The Complete Collection Centennial Edition. And, The Infernal Affairs Trilogy (Infernal Affairs, Infernal Affairs II, Infernal Affairs III) has been newly restored in 4k for release from The Criterion Collection.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 15, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

