Blue Hawaii (1961) starring Elvis Presley restored for release on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10

Blue Hawaii (1961) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition

Blue Hawaii (1961) starring Elvis Presley, Joan Blackman, and Angela Lansbury has been restored and remastered from the original 35mm negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. This is the third Ultra HD title from the Paramount Presents line of packaged media and marks the first time an Elvis Presley movie has been released in the format.

In 4k, the Technicolor musical is presented with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats for expanded color range. Audio formats TBD.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film can be viewed with new audio commentary from historian James L. Neibaur. The 2-disc edition includes a fold-out mini-poster and Blu-ray Disc with the feature film and special bonus features. A new Blue Hawaii Photo Scrapbook contains high-res images from the Paramount archives, including behind-the-scenes shots.

Paramount Presents: Blue Hawaii (arriving in stores Nov. 15, 2022) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital copies is priced $34.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Synopsis: After being discharged from the U.S. Army, cool guy Chadwick Gates (Elvis Presley) returns home to Hawaii. Following several years of strict military life, Gates wants nothing more than to hang loose and surf all day. His family pressures him to work for the family pineapple business. Much to the chagrin of his snobby mother (Angela Lansbury), Gates lands a job as a tour guide at the same company where his girlfriend, Maile (Joan Blackman), also works.

The first of three movies starring Elvis shot in Hawaii, the film’s Grammy-nominated album totaled 20 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Special Features

BRAND NEW 4K 16-BIT RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE 35MM CAMERA NEGATIVE*

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Commentary by historian James L. Neibaur

Blue Hawaii Photo Scrapbook—contains high-res images from the Paramount archives, including behind-the-scenes shots Original theatrical trailer

Collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film’s theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY COMBO PACK (with the main feature available on both discs)

Digital copy of the film

*For the restoration, the original negative was scanned in 4K/16bit, however the opening title sequence was very grainy because it originally used duped film. That sequence was completely rebuilt using the original film elements from the Paramount library. Brand new text overlays were created for a truly spectacular opening sequence befitting this delightful film.