X-origin story Pearl releasing on Blu-ray, Digital 4k/HD & DVD

Pearl (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Combo Edition Buy on Amazon

Ti West’s X-origin story Pearl will release to home media formats including Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision on October 25th, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on November 15th, 2022.

The Blu-ray combo edition from A24/Lionsgate includes a DVD and a code to redeem a Digital copy, along with the bonus material listed below.

Special Features

Coming Out of Her Shell

The Creation of Pearl – Featurette

Time After Time – Featurette

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Pearl Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition has an MSRP $39.99 and DVD $29.96. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide, in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain.

Pearl is also available in an exclusive Blu-ray edition from Walmart with DVD and Digital Copy. Price: $19.96 (List: $39.99). Buy at Walmart