Get a Sony UBP-X700 4k Blu-ray Player for $154.95 (Limited Quantity)

Sony UPB-X700 4k Blu-ray player Purchase at Walmart

Are you ready to start watching 4k Blu-rays at home? Walmart is selling Sony UBP-X700 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for only $154.95 through a third-party vendor. The player was originally priced $249.99 when released in 2018. The Sony UBP-X700 plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs. On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the player supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio sound formats. Jump over to Walmart for more details.