Halo: Season One Releasing in Limited 4k Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

Halo: Season One will release in a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition on November 15, 2022. The 5-disc edition includes all nine episodes from the Paramount+ Original Series that premiered in March, 2022.

Halo: Season One 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook has an SRP of $58.99.

Synopsis: After years of human civil war and growing political unrest, mankind’s very future is threatened when our outermost colonies intrude upon the sacred worlds of the Covenant – a fanatical powerful alliance of alien species. As the Covenant destroys world after human world – only one soldier slows their advance –a cybernetically enhanced “Spartan” supersoldier, the Master Chief. But as the incredible mystery of the Covenant’s true ambition, and the secrets of his own enigmatic past converge, then he will have to decide if humanity is a cause worth saving.