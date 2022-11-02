Deal Alert: The Apple TV 4K (2021) 32GB is only $99.99!

Apple TV 4k (2021) model Buy on Amazon

The Apple TV 4k 32GB is the cheapest we have ever seen it. Right now, the 2021 model is only $99.99 (List: $179) after a 44% discount on Amazon!

The Apple TV 4K 64GB model is also on sale for $119 (List: $199) which amounts to a 40% discount at Amazon.

Why the big price drop? Apple just announced the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K that releases in November and starts at $129 (64GB). But, the 64GB model does not include an Ethernet port like the 64GB 2021 model, a key feature for anyone looking to connect directly to a network to maximize speed and connectivity.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K models are fully capable with support for 60fps, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. The Apple TV 4K ships with a Siri remote (Lighting connector), power cord, and Lightning to USB connector.