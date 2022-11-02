Deal Alert: The Apple TV 4K (2021) 32GB is only $99.99!

HomeAppleDeal Alert: The Apple TV 4K (2021) 32GB is only $99.99!
By DealFinder
Apple TV 4k 2021 Seri Remote solo
Apple TV 4k (2021) model Buy on Amazon

The Apple TV 4k 32GB is the cheapest we have ever seen it. Right now, the 2021 model is only $99.99 (List: $179) after a 44% discount on Amazon!

The Apple TV 4K 64GB model is also on sale for $119 (List: $199) which amounts to a 40% discount at Amazon.

Why the big price drop? Apple just announced the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K that releases in November and starts at $129 (64GB). But, the 64GB model does not include an Ethernet port like the 64GB 2021 model, a key feature for anyone looking to connect directly to a network to maximize speed and connectivity.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K models are fully capable with support for 60fps, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. The Apple TV 4K ships with a Siri remote (Lighting connector), power cord, and Lightning to USB connector.

