Target posts artwork & specs for House of the Dragon: Season One on 4k Blu-ray, but is it Official?

Target has posted the front and reverse slipcover art for the first season of House of the Dragon on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, but there is something missing from the cover design: “The Complete First Season.”

The artwork, packaging, and tabletop shots look completely authentic so there is no reason why to question the legitimacy of the product shots. But, the omission of “The Complete First Season,” as it was traditionally spelled out for Game of Thrones seasons on disc, certainly does raise an eyebrow.

Specifications on the reverse slipcovers indicate Dolby Atmos audio is offered on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of House of the Dragon. Subtitles on both editions are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish. As far as video, the episodes on the 4k Blu-ray are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs.

Special features include over one hour of bonus content including two exclusive featurettes: “Return to the Seven Kingdoms” reflects on the legacy of Game of Thrones and its connection to House of the Dragon and Welcome to Westeros with Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik and George R.R. Martin.

We might also keep in mind that Amazon has a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition listed, which may or may not be a mistake (Amazon frequently lists things wrong or with misspellings). If that’s true, we should expect to have the option of a standard plastic case edition or SteelBook edition, each with different artwork from SDS (Studio Distribution Services).

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray is priced $49.99 (List: 59.99) while the 1080p Blu-ray is priced $39.96 (List: $49.99) on Amazon. Release date TBD.