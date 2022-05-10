Event Horizon (1997) Celebrates 25 Years With 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Home4kEvent Horizon (1997) Celebrates 25 Years With 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition
Event Horizon 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k Steelbook
Sci-fi/horror film and now cult-classic Event Horizon (1997) starring Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill is releasing to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook on August 9, 2022.

The Paul W.S. Anderson film was rescanned in 4k and released in a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory last year, but this new edition from Paramount presents Event Horizon in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR.

As far as audio, the soundtrack is provided in English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 and French Dolby Digital 5.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English, English Captions, and French.

The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray (with feature film and bonus material), and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

There is legacy bonus material provided on the Blu-ray including deleted and extended scenes, audio commentary, conceptual art, and a 5-part making-of documentary. Diehard fans of the film, however, may want to revisit the Shout! Factory edition that includes a ton of new bonus content.

Event Horizon 25th Anniversary Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $30.99. Buy on Amazon

Event Horizon Limited-Edition Steelbook open

Bonus Material

  • Audio Commentary With Director Paul W.S. Anderson And Producer
    Jeremy Bolt
  • The Making Of Event Horizon – A 5-Part Documentary
  • The Point Of No Return – A 4-Part Look At The Filming Of Event
    Horizon With Narration By Paul W.S. Anderson
  • Secrets – Deleted And Extended Scenes With Director’s Commentary
  • The Unseen Event Horizon – The Un-Filmed Rescue Scene And
    Conceptual Art With Director’s Commentary
  • Trailers

 

Event Horizon Limited-Edition Steelbook back

