Heat (1995) 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Dates Finally Confirmed
Heat (1995) 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Dates Finally Confirmed

Heat 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Heat 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Michael Mann’s classic crime/thriller Heat (1995) is finally confirmed for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The standard UHD BD and 4k SteelBook editions will hit stores on August 9, 2022 from 20th Century Studios.

On 4k Blu-ray, Heat is presented in 2160p at with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS- HD Master Audio 5. 1, with subtitles provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

By the way, this is the Director’s Definitive Edition and not the original theatrical version or edited-for-TV version. The Definitive Edition (like a previous Blu-ray cut) removed the line “Ferocious, aren’t I?” but mainly involved color corrections instructed by Director Michael Mann during a 4k restoration of the film.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Heat includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners. Legacy bonus features on a second Blu-ray disc include Q&A with Michael Mann, Q&A with Christopher Nolan, a 3-part making-of documentary, deleted scenes, and more. The 4k Blu-ray includes a “Bonus Extra” (TBD).

Heat on 4k Blu-ray is priced $34.99 and the 4k SteelBook $29.99.

Heat 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open crop
Heat 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition Purchase at Best Buy
Heat 4k Blu-ray back
Heat 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon


