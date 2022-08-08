The Score (2001) Remastered in 4k

The Score (2001) 4k Blu-ray 2-disc Edition Buy on Amazon

Frank Oz’s The Score (2001) starring Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando has been remastered by Paramount Pictures for release on 4k Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

The 4k Blu-ray presentation was approved by cinematographer Rob Hahn and features Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ay and Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 as well as lossless 2.0 stereo.

Bonus features include audio commentary from Frank Oz and Rob Hahn (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray), The Making of the The Score, additional footage, and trailer.

Special Features:

DISC ONE (4KUHD):

-HDR/Dolby Vision Remastered by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

-Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO (Blu-ray):

-Remastered in 4K by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-The Making of THE SCORE (12:26)

-Additional Footage (8:00)

-Theatrical Trailer

-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles