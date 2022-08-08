The Score (2001) Remastered in 4k

Frank Oz’s The Score (2001) starring Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando has been remastered by Paramount Pictures for release on 4k Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.
The 4k Blu-ray presentation was approved by cinematographer Rob Hahn and features Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ay and Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 as well as lossless 2.0 stereo.
Bonus features include audio commentary from Frank Oz and Rob Hahn (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray), The Making of the The Score, additional footage, and trailer.
The Score 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition has a list price of $39.95. Order on Amazon
Special Features:
DISC ONE (4KUHD):
-HDR/Dolby Vision Remastered by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
-Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
-Optional English Subtitles
DISC TWO (Blu-ray):
-Remastered in 4K by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-The Making of THE SCORE (12:26)
-Additional Footage (8:00)
-Theatrical Trailer
-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
-Optional English Subtitles