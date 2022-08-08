The Score (2001) Remastered in 4k

Home4kThe Score (2001) Remastered in 4k
Frank Oz’s The Score (2001) starring Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando has been remastered by Paramount Pictures for release on 4k Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

The 4k Blu-ray presentation was approved by cinematographer Rob Hahn and features Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ay and Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 as well as lossless 2.0 stereo.

Bonus features include audio commentary from Frank Oz and Rob Hahn (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray), The Making of the The Score, additional footage, and trailer.

The Score 4k Blu-ray 2-disc edition has a list price of $39.95. Order on Amazon

Special Features:

DISC ONE (4KUHD):
-HDR/Dolby Vision Remastered by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
-Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
-Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO (Blu-ray):
-Remastered in 4K by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn
-The Making of THE SCORE (12:26)
-Additional Footage (8:00)
-Theatrical Trailer
-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
-Optional English Subtitles

