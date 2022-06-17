Sonic 2 Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook Release Dates & Details

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Sonic 2 The Hedgehog is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition on Aug. 9, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, Sonic 2 The Hedgehog is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc.

4k Blu-ray

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Sonic 2 The Hedgehog from Paramount includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Price: $27.99

Blu-ray

The Blu-ray combo edition of Sonic 2 The Hedgehog from Paramount includes a Blu-ray Disc and Digital Code. Price: $22.99

Best Buy Exclusive

Best Buy has packaged Sonic 2 The Hedgehog in an exclusive Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Price: $34.99

Walmart Exclusive

Sonic 2 The Hedgehog will get an exclusive Blu-ray combo edition from Walmart that includes a Limited Edition comic book and all-new animated short. Price: $22.96

2-Movie Collection

Sonic 2 will also be available in The Hedgehog 2-Movie Collection on Blu-ray (pictured below) that includes a Digital Code and releases on Aug. 9, 2022.









