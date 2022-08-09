Elvis + Bonus Features released to Digital for Purchase or Rent

Warner Bros.’ Elvis has been released in digital formats for purchase or rent in SD (480p), HD (1080p), and 4k UHD (2160p). The digital purchase arrives about a month ahead of Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD formats on Sept. 13. Here’s where to buy Elvis and what bonus features are available.

Elvis (2022) Digital Purchase/Rent

Amazon Prime Video – $24.99/$19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Apple TV/iTunes – $24.99/$19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

Google Play/YouTube – $24.99/$19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Microsoft Video – $24.99/$19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu – $24.99/$19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

* includes bonus materials.

Bonus Material

Bigger Than Life: The Story of Elvis

Rock ‘n’ Roll Royalty: The Music and Artists Behind Elvis

Fit for a King: The Style of Elvis

Viva Australia: Recreating Iconic Locations for Elvis

“Trouble” Lyric Video

