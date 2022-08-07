‘Men’ Releasing On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Men Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Combo Edition Buy on Amazon

DNA Film’s Men will release on Blu-ray Disc, DVD and for rent in Digital (SD, HD, UHD) and On Demand on August 9, 2022.

The Blu-ray combo edition from Lionsgate includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Copy, while the DVD is just a single disc edition.

On Blu-ray, Men is priced $21.99 (List: $39.99), DVD $17.96 (List: $29.96), and $19.99 (Rent/Digital). Buy on Amazon

Men was written and directed by Alex Garland (Annihilation, Ex Machina) and stars Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. The film was distributed by A24 in the US and Entertainment Film Distributors in the UK.