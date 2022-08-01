New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, August 2

New this week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray you can pick up Joel Schumacher’s Flatliners (1990) restored in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR on the 4k disc. Dario Argento’s Italian Giallo film Tenebrae (1982) releases in a 3-disc limited edition from Synapse Films. On Blu-ray Disc, One Piece: Collection No. 30 has been packaged in an 8-disc set from Crunchyroll. Last Days in the Desert (2015) starring Ewan McGregor arrives in a single-disc edition from Shout! Factory Shout Select. And, Chuck Norris is in full kick this week with three films newly restored in 2k including A Force of One (1979), Good Guys Wear Black (1978), and The Octagon (1980).
4k Blu-ray
- Flatliners (1990) – 4k restoration
- Tenebrae (1982) – 3-Disc Limited Edition
Blu-ray
- A Force of One (1979) – 2k restoration
- Cow (2021) – IFC
- Flatliners (1990) – 4k restoration
- Good Guys Wear Black (1978) – 2k restoration
- Last Days in the Desert (2015) – Shout Select
- One Piece: Collection No. 30 – Crunchyroll 8-discs
- Shikizakura (1 Season) (Aug. 1 Release) – Sentai Filmworks 2-disc edition
- Shortbus (2006) – Oscilloscope
- The Octagon (1980) – 2k restoration
In case you missed it, here are last week’s 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases.