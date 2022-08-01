Home4kNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, August 2
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, August 2

By hdreport
New Blu-ray Aug 2 2022New this week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray you can pick up Joel Schumacher’s Flatliners (1990) restored in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR on the 4k disc. Dario Argento’s Italian Giallo film Tenebrae (1982) releases in a 3-disc limited edition from Synapse Films. On Blu-ray Disc, One Piece: Collection No. 30 has been packaged in an 8-disc set from Crunchyroll. Last Days in the Desert (2015) starring Ewan McGregor arrives in a single-disc edition from Shout! Factory Shout Select. And, Chuck Norris is in full kick this week with three films newly restored in 2k including A Force of One (1979), Good Guys Wear Black (1978), and The Octagon (1980).

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases.

