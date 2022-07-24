HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray Disc Releases, July 26, 2022
New Blu-ray Disc Releases, July 26, 2022

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-july-26-2022-960x600On Blu-ray this week let’s start off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving in a single-disc edition with Digital Copy and extras such as deleted scenes, gag reel, and audio commentary (also available on 4k Blu-ray).

The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum hits stores in a single disc Blu-ray edition with bonus material and Digital Copy (also available on 4k Blu-ray).

And, Kino Lorber releases Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet on Blu-ray from a new 4k remaster of the film (also available on 4k Blu-ray).

Please also see our list of new 4k Blu-ray releases this week!

New Blu-ray Releases, July 26, 2022




