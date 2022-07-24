New Blu-ray Disc Releases, July 26, 2022

On Blu-ray this week let’s start off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arriving in a single-disc edition with Digital Copy and extras such as deleted scenes, gag reel, and audio commentary (also available on 4k Blu-ray).
The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum hits stores in a single disc Blu-ray edition with bonus material and Digital Copy (also available on 4k Blu-ray).
And, Kino Lorber releases Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet on Blu-ray from a new 4k remaster of the film (also available on 4k Blu-ray).
Please also see our list of new 4k Blu-ray releases this week!
New Blu-ray Releases, July 26, 2022
- Air Doll (2009)
- Bloody Muscle Body Builder In Hell (1995)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) – Blu-ray/Digital
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) – 4k remaster
- Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)
- Mid-Century (2022)
- Out of the Blue (1980) – 3-Disc Special Edition
- Pleasure (2021)
- The 4400: The Complete Series
- The Guest (2014)
- The Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee Collection 2
- The Lost City (2022) – Blu-ray/Digital
- The Return of Captain Invincible (1983)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
- Thriller: A Cruel Picture (1973) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Uncle Buck (1989)