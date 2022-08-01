HBO Max Finally Upgrades Game Of Thrones In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

HBO Max has finally upgraded all eight seasons of Game of Thrones to 4k resolution. The Ultra HD video also features Dolby Vision HDR to expand the color range on supporting TVs and screens. And, the audio has been upgraded to Dolby Atmos object-based immersive sound on supporting systems.

What’s more, not only can you stream the episodes in 4k but you can also download them on select mobile devices via the HBO Max app (although, we did encounter some error codes when attempting for this article). Look for the down arrow on the HBO Max app (not available on PCs).

This isn’t exactly an upgrade for the Game of Thrones series. The show was already available in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and with Dolby Atmos audio on 4k Blu-ray Disc (read a review). Interestingly enough, only the first season and last season of GOT were released on 4k Blu-ray as single-season editions. The rest of the seasons, 2 through 7, were packaged with Game of Thrones The Complete Collection on 4k Blu-ray.

As well as the original Game of Thrones series, it has been revealed that HBO’s new series the House of the Dragon will also be available on HBO Max in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The series premieres on Sunday, August 21, 2022.