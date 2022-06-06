Joel Schumacher’s Flatliners restored in 4k w/Dolby Vision

Joel Schumacher’s Flatliners starring Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, and Kevin Bacon has been restored in 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 2, 2022.

The new presentation features Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color range, and the audio is offered in lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as 2.0 surround sound.

Synopsis: At the University Hospital School of Medicine, five ambitious students subject themselves to a daring experiment: to temporarily induce their own deaths, hoping to glimpse the afterlife before being brought back to life. But as competition within the group intensifies and their visions of the world beyond increasingly bleed into their waking lives, they’re about to learn that the greatest threat comes not from the spirit world but from the long-suppressed secrets of their own pasts…

Flatliners on 4k Blu-ray Disc from Arrow Video is list-priced $49.95 US.

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration from the original negative, approved by director of photography Jan de Bont

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 surround soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry

The Conquest of our Generation, a brand new video interview with screenwriter Peter Filardi

Visions of Light, a brand new video interview with director of photography Jan de Bont and chief lighting technician Edward Ayer

Hereafter, a brand new video interview with first assistant director John Kretchmer

Restoration, a brand new video interview with production designer Eugenio Zanetti and art director Larry Lundy

Atonement, a brand new video interview with composer James Newton Howard and orchestrator Chris Boardman

Dressing for Character, a brand new interview with costume designer Susan Becker

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin



