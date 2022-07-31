Home4kMinions: The Rise of Gru up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray,...
Minions: The Rise of Gru up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Minions - The Rise of GruMinions: The Rise of Gru is available to pre-order on disc in a Collector’s Edition from SDS that includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The movie is also available to pre-order in a single-disc edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

And, the movie is also available to pre-order as an early Digital release on August 2, 2022. The 4k Blu-ray and 4k UHD digital versions feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

The disc editions include 11 bonus features such as the mini-movies “Post-Modern Minions,” and “Minions and Monsters,” an extended scene, outtakes, character profiles, and more (see list below).

Release date and package art for the Blu-ray editions TBD.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is priced $29.96 (4k Blu-ray), $24.96 (Blu-ray), and $19.96 (DVD) on Amazon. The early digital release (Aug. 2, 2022) is priced $29.99 on Amazon and other digital movie services.

Bonus Content (on all 3 disc editions):

  • Post Modern Minions
  • Minions and Monsters
  • Extended Scene
  • Outtakes
  • Character Profiles
  • Gru-vy Animation
  • The ’70s – Fashion, Food & Funk
  • Minion Martial Arts
  • How to Draw (& Animate) with Brad Ableson
  • Lair Flair: Make Your Own Minion Hideout
  • Super Style Shop



HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

Support Us!

