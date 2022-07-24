New 4k Blu-ray Releases: July 26, 2022

This week on 4k Blu-ray Disc Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in several different editions including retailer exclusives from Best Buy, Target and Walmart each with a copy of the film on Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum drops on 4k Blu-ray with a Digital Copy.

Previously available on Blu-ray, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar releases on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy. And, DC’s animated feature Green Lantern: Beware My Power hits stores on 4k Blu-ray and a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.

Remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet releases in a 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber. Also from Kino, Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing has been rescanned and remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray. Dennis Hopper’s Out of the Blue has been restored for release in a 3-disc edition from Severin. And, Species arrives in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory.

Please also see our list of new Blu-ray (1080p) releases this week!

New on 4k Blu-ray Disc, July 26, 2022

