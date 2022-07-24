Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing (1956) Remastered With Dolby Vision On 4k Blu-ray

Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing (1956) has been remastered in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision from a 4k scan of the original camera negatives.

The single disc edition from Kino Lorber’s Kl Studio Classics line includes new audio commentary by film historian Alan K. Rode, as well as alternate slipcover art (see variations below).

The Killing (1956) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray releases on July 26, 2022. MSRP: $39.96.

Special Features

Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master – From 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

NEW Audio Commentary by Author/Film Historian Alan K. Rode

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English Subtitles



