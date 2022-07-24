Home4kStanley Kubrick's The Killing (1956) Remastered With Dolby Vision On 4k Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing (1956) Remastered With Dolby Vision On 4k Blu-ray

The Killing (1956) 4k Blu-ray angle
The Killing (1956) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing (1956) has been remastered in 4k resolution with Dolby Vision from a 4k scan of the original camera negatives.

The single disc edition from Kino Lorber’s Kl Studio Classics line includes new audio commentary by film historian Alan K. Rode, as well as alternate slipcover art (see variations below).

The Killing (1956) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray releases on July 26, 2022. MSRP: $39.96.

Special Features

  • Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master – From 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Author/Film Historian Alan K. Rode
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English Subtitles

The Killing 4k Blu-ray cover b

The Killing 4k Blu-ray cover

