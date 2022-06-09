Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray/Digital Release Dates & Details

Disney has announced the release date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Digital, Disney+, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The movie will first be available in digital formats and on Disney+ starting June 22, 2022, followed just over a month later by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26, 2022.

There are plenty of bonus features planned for disc and digital (which may vary according to the digital retailer) including three featurettes, gag reel, and three deleted scenes (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, the audio is provided in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray offers DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

We expect the 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be priced $29.99, the Blu-ray combo $24.99, and the DVD $19.99. Digital 4k/HD purchases will likely be $19.99 (after an expected initial sell-through priced of $24.99). We’ll let you know when pre-orders are up.

Bonus Features