Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray/Digital Release Dates & Details

Disney has announced the release date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Digital, Disney+, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.
The movie will first be available in digital formats and on Disney+ starting June 22, 2022, followed just over a month later by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26, 2022.
There are plenty of bonus features planned for disc and digital (which may vary according to the digital retailer) including three featurettes, gag reel, and three deleted scenes (see details below).
On 4k Blu-ray, the audio is provided in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray offers DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, Spanish, and French.
We expect the 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be priced $29.99, the Blu-ray combo $24.99, and the DVD $19.99. Digital 4k/HD purchases will likely be $19.99 (after an expected initial sell-through priced of $24.99). We’ll let you know when pre-orders are up.
Bonus Features
- Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron
- Featurettes
- Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.
- Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character’s unique power presents for the future of the MCU.
- Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Bloopers
- Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Deleted Scenes
- A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange’s integrity.
- Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange’s spell ends.
- It’s Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.