Home4kThe Lost City releasing to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
4kBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Lost City releasing to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

By hdreport
0

The Lost City 4k Blu-ray
The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum will release soon to home media formats including Digital HD/UHD, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

The film is available to pre-order in digital formats from Amazon, Apple, Vudu and other digital retailers. On disc, The Lost City is priced $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray), and $25.99 (DVD).

Blu-ray specs, bonus features, and release date TBD.

Synopsis: Brilliant, but reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage, best known for her adventure stories featuring handsome cover model Alan, is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire looking for the ancient lost city from her latest novel. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the city’s legendary treasure before it’s lost forever.
The Lost City Blu-ray
The Lost City DVD

Previous articleJackass Forever Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Paramount+
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved