New 4k/HDR Movies & Shows on Prime Video, July 2022

Want to know what’s new in 4k on Amazon Prime Video? Here’s a list of the latest shows and movies that can be streamed in 4k/HDR on supporting screens and devices. Remember, you don’t have to pay more for 4k Ultra HD on Amazon Prime, but you do need a streaming media player, gaming console, or Smart TV that supports it. This list does not include current premium titles (for example “home premiere” movies) that require rental or purchase fees. See a list of all 4k movies and shows in 4k/HDR on Prime Video.

New 4k/HDR Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video, July 2022

Movies

– HD – HDR – 5.1 All the Old Knives (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

(2022) (Doc) – 4K UHD – 5.1 The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Series

(1 Season) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1 Totems (Season 1) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Movies with Prime or Purchase

(2021) – 4K UHD – 5.1 Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Here’s a list of all 4k/HDR movies and shows on Prime Video.