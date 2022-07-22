Prime Video: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Q & A from SDCC



What else has San Diego Comic Com brought us? Check out the Q&A session from cast members of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recorded in a livestream from SDCC.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series was created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Cast members from the first season include: