Prime Video: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Q & A from SDCC

What else has San Diego Comic Com brought us? Check out the Q&A session from cast members of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recorded in a livestream from SDCC.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series was created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Cast members from the first season include:
- Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel
- Robert Aramayo as Elrond
- Owain Arthur as Durin IV
- Maxim Baldry as Isildur
- Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn
- Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
- Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
- Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor
- Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn
- Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows
- Ema Horvath as Eärien
- Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot
- Simon Merrells as Trevyn
- Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo
- Sophia Nomvete as Disa
- Lloyd Owen as Elendil:
- Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow
- Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot
- Charlie Vickers as Halbrand
- Leon Wadham as Kemen
- Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad
- Daniel Weyman as the Stranger
- Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot