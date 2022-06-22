New 4k Blu-rays In Queue From Lionsgate

As of today, we’ve got approximately 50 new 4k disc titles headed our way in the coming months (not including duplicate retailer exclusives). To add to the bunch, Lionsgate has just queued up several new 4k Blu-ray releases for July that are now up for pre-order on Amazon.

Gamer (not to be confused with the 2011 Ukrainian film of the same name) starring Gerard Butler releases on July 19th in a single-disc edition from Lionsgate with a Digital Copy. In the futuristic setting people pay for virtual environments in which they can play as convicts fighting for their release from prison.

Vincent D’Onofrio directs this tale of Billy the Kid in which a young boy finds himself caught in the crossfire between “The Kid” and legendary lawman Pat Garrett. The Kid (2019) stars Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, and Jake Schur. The single-disc edition from Lionsgate hits stores July 19 and includes a Digital Copy.

In this hilarious comedy written by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, two Midwesterners leave their hometown for the first time to go on the trip of their lifetimes. The movie had a limited theatrical release because of Covid-19 but is sure to become a cult classic. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021) releases on July 26 in a single disc edition with Digital Copy from Lionsgate.

Primal (not to be confused with the animated series that also premiered in 2019) is a feature film starring Nicolas Cage and Famke Janssen that was written by Richard Leder (The Suspect). In the movie, an exotic animal hunter transports a collection of species from the Amazon including a rare white Jaguar but finds trouble when a political assassin is found aboard. Primal releases on July 26 in a single disc edition with Digital Copy from Lionsgate.