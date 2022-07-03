New Movie Releases This Week on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray (July 5, 2022)

It’s another great week for physical media! This week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray you can pick up Downton Abbey: A New Era in combo editions from SDS that include a second disc and digital copy. Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michele Yeoh arrives on both Blu-ray formats in combo editions from Lionsgate (including a 4k exclusive from Walmart). Also on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Bong Joon-ho’s Okja gets a disc release for the first time since premiering on Netflix in 2017. And, Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides has been restored by The Criterion Collection for release on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. Debuting on 4k Blu-ray Disc, Edge of Tomorrow: Live Die, Repeat hits stores in a standard edition and 4k SteelBook from Best Buy.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 5, 2022
July 5, 2022
- Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) SDS
- Edge of Tomorrow: Live Die Repeat (2014) SDS
- Edge of Tomorrow: Live Die Repeat (2014) – Best Buy Exclusive NEW
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) Lionsgate
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) – Walmart Exclusive
- Okja (2017) – The Criterion Collection
- The Virgin Suicides (1999) – The Criterion Collection
July 5, 2022
- Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
- Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) – Limited Edition Gift Set
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
- Memory (2022)
- Okja (2017) – The Criterion Collection
- One Piece: Season Eleven, Voyage Nine
- The Hunted (2003)
- Zero Contact (2022)