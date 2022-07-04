Home4kJuly 4th Deals On 4k HDR TVs From Amazon
4kHardware4k TVDealsNews

July 4th Deals On 4k HDR TVs From Amazon

By DealFinder
0

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day, but they’ve also got several deals on 4k HDR TVs that are just too good not to mention. Here are several picks for the July 4th weekend!

Amazon Fire TV 65 Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 65 Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV Buy on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K HDR Smart TV

The Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision and hands-free Alexa voice control is on sale for $499.99 (List: $829.99). That’s a savings of $330 (40%) off the list price! The Omni Series also comes in 43″, 50″, 55″, and 75″ sizes. See on Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 65 Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 65 Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV Buy on Amazon

LG 65″ OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4k HDR Smart TV

The LG 65″ OLED C1 Series 4k HDR Smart TV is on sale for just $1,596! That’s a savings of 36% off the list price of $2,499. The TV (OLED65C1PUB) features built-in Alexa, 4k resolution (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema (Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos), WiSA Ready, and Gaming Mode. See on Amazon

Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Buy on Amazon

Toshiba 55″ M550 Series LED 4K HDR Smart Fire TV

The 55″ Toshiba M550 Series (55M550KU) LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is on sale for $349.99! That amounts to a savings of $450.00 (56%) off the list price of $799.99! The 4k TV features hands-free with Alexa, HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG), Full Array Local Dimming, 480 Motion Rate, and Auto Low Latency Game Mode. See on Amazon

Sony 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series- LED Smart Google TV
Sony 43″ 4K TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV Buy on Amazon

Sony 65″ 4k X80K LED HDR Smart Google TV

This 65″ Sony X80K Series 4K LED Smart TV is only $798 right now! The price has been marked down from $999.99 for a 20% savings. The Smart Google TV (KD65X80K) features Dolby Vision HDR, 4K HDR Processor X1, TRILUMINOS Pro color, and works with Alexa. The TV is also available in 43″, 50″, 55″, 75″, and 85″ sizes. See on Amazon

See all 4k HDR TVs available on Amazon.

Previous articleNew Movie Releases This Week on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray (July 5, 2022)
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved