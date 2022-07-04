July 4th Deals On 4k HDR TVs From Amazon

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day, but they’ve also got several deals on 4k HDR TVs that are just too good not to mention. Here are several picks for the July 4th weekend!

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K HDR Smart TV

The Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision and hands-free Alexa voice control is on sale for $499.99 (List: $829.99). That’s a savings of $330 (40%) off the list price! The Omni Series also comes in 43″, 50″, 55″, and 75″ sizes. See on Amazon

LG 65″ OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4k HDR Smart TV

The LG 65″ OLED C1 Series 4k HDR Smart TV is on sale for just $1,596! That’s a savings of 36% off the list price of $2,499. The TV (OLED65C1PUB) features built-in Alexa, 4k resolution (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema (Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos), WiSA Ready, and Gaming Mode. See on Amazon

Toshiba 55″ M550 Series LED 4K HDR Smart Fire TV

The 55″ Toshiba M550 Series (55M550KU) LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is on sale for $349.99! That amounts to a savings of $450.00 (56%) off the list price of $799.99! The 4k TV features hands-free with Alexa, HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG), Full Array Local Dimming, 480 Motion Rate, and Auto Low Latency Game Mode. See on Amazon

Sony 65″ 4k X80K LED HDR Smart Google TV

This 65″ Sony X80K Series 4K LED Smart TV is only $798 right now! The price has been marked down from $999.99 for a 20% savings. The Smart Google TV (KD65X80K) features Dolby Vision HDR, 4K HDR Processor X1, TRILUMINOS Pro color, and works with Alexa. The TV is also available in 43″, 50″, 55″, 75″, and 85″ sizes. See on Amazon

