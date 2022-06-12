Downton Abbey: A New Era releasing to 4k Blu-ray & Limited Edition Giftset

BBC’s feature film Downton Abbey: A New Era will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on July 5, 2022. The 2-disc combo editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment include a second disc (Blu-ray or DVD) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The film will also be available in a Blu-ray Limited Edition Gift Set (pictured above) with a collectible photo book, 4 vintage-style postcards, and a stainless steel tea strainer.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is also available to purchase as a premium digital title through select retailers.

Downton Abbey: A New Era on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99, on Blu-ray $24.99, and on DVD $17.96. The Limited Edition Gift Set is priced $59.99. Buy on Amazon

Special Features:

Good to be Back

Return to Downtown Abbey – The Making of A New Era

A Legendary Character

Creating the Film within the Film

Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia

Spill the Tea (Time)

Feature Audio Commentary with Director Simon Curtis





