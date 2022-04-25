The Virgin Suicides Restored For Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray Edition

Sofia Coppola’s debut feature film The Virgin Suicides (1999) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from The Criterion Collection.
The 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies arrives on July 5, 2022. The Virgin Suicides on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.
The Virgin Suicides on 4k Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $49.99 US.
DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Sofia Coppola and supervised by cinematographer Ed Lachman, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- Interviews with Coppola, Lachman, actors Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett, novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, and writer and actor Tavi Gevinson
- Making of “The Virgin Suicides,” a 1998 documentary directed by Eleanor Coppola and featuring Sofia Coppola; Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola; actors Dunst, Hartnett, Scott Glenn, Kathleen Turner, and James Woods; Eugenides; and others
- Lick the Star, a 1998 short film by Sofia Coppola
- Music video for Air’s soundtrack song “Playground Love,” directed by Coppola and her brother Roman Coppola
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by novelist Megan Abbott