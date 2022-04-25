The Virgin Suicides Restored For Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray Edition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Sofia Coppola’s debut feature film The Virgin Suicides (1999) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from The Criterion Collection.

The 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies arrives on July 5, 2022. The Virgin Suicides on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The Virgin Suicides on 4k Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $49.99 US.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Sofia Coppola and supervised by cinematographer Ed Lachman, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Interviews with Coppola, Lachman, actors Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett, novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, and writer and actor Tavi Gevinson

Making of “The Virgin Suicides,” a 1998 documentary directed by Eleanor Coppola and featuring Sofia Coppola; Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola; actors Dunst, Hartnett, Scott Glenn, Kathleen Turner, and James Woods; Eugenides; and others

Lick the Star , a 1998 short film by Sofia Coppola

Music video for Air’s soundtrack song “Playground Love,” directed by Coppola and her brother Roman Coppola

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by novelist Megan Abbott



