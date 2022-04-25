Home4kThe Virgin Suicides Restored For Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray Edition
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Virgin Suicides Restored For Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray Edition

By hdreport
0

The Virgin Suicides 4k Blu-ray Criterion CollectionSofia Coppola’s debut feature film The Virgin Suicides (1999) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from The Criterion Collection.

The 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies arrives on July 5, 2022. The Virgin Suicides on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and soundtrack in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. 

The Virgin Suicides on 4k Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $49.99 US.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Sofia Coppola and supervised by cinematographer Ed Lachman, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Interviews with Coppola, Lachman, actors Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett, novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, and writer and actor Tavi Gevinson
  • Making of “The Virgin Suicides,” a 1998 documentary directed by Eleanor Coppola and featuring Sofia Coppola; Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola; actors Dunst, Hartnett, Scott Glenn, Kathleen Turner, and James Woods; Eugenides; and others
  • Lick the Star, a 1998 short film by Sofia Coppola
  • Music video for Air’s soundtrack song “Playground Love,” directed by Coppola and her brother Roman Coppola
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by novelist Megan Abbott


Previous articleNew 4k Blu-rays From The Criterion Collection Arriving In July
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved