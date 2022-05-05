Bong Joon-Ho’s ‘Okja’ Dated For Release On 4k Blu-ray With Dolby Vision & Atmos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Bong Joon-ho’s feature film Okja (released in 2017 by Netflix) will be distributed on 4k Blu-ray Disc by The Criterion Collection starting July 5, 2022.

The 4k disc presentation of Okja was derived from a 4k digital master approved by the director, featuring Dolby Vision color depth and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Five years ago, Okja marked the first time Netflix offered Dolby Atmos on the streaming service, which now enhances a large percentage of new 4k content along with Dolby Vision HDR.

The combo release also presents the film on a 1080p Blu-ray Disc that includes bonus features such as a new conversation between Bong and producer Dooho Choi, new interviews with cast and crew, short programs, and more.

The 2-disc edition of Okja from Criterion Collection (with 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray) is priced $34.99 (List: $49/95) on Amazon.

Special Features

4K digital master, approved by director Bong Joon Ho, with Dolby Atmos sound

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between Bong and producer Dooho Choi

New interviews with actors An Seo Hyun and Byun Heebong

New interviews with members of the crew about the film’s cinematography, visual effects, and costume and production design

Short programs including a director’s video diary, featuring Bong; actors Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, and Steven Yeun; and others

Teaser, trailer, and web promos

English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Karen Han

The Criterion Collection now boasts 16 titles on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, including 3x Oscar-winner The Piano, Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler, 2x Oscar-winner Raging Bull, and Sofia Coppola’s debut feature film The Virgin Suicides.



