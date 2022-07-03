Everything Everywhere All at Once Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Walmart Exclusive

Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once is releasing on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a 4k Blu-ray exclusive edition from Walmart.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Lionsgate includes a 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. And, the DVD just includes the one disc.

On 4k Blu-ray (the highest quality available) Everything Everywhere All at Once is presented in 2160p (4k) at multiple aspect ratios (1.85:1, 2.39:1) with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos.

Everything Everywhere All At Once carries an MSRP of $39.99 (Blu-ray), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD).

The movie is also available in a 4k Blu-ray exclusive edition from Walmart.